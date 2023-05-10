Comcast RISE program expands to Washtenaw County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Comcast has announced the expansion of its Comcast RISE program to Washtenaw County.

Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,” is a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative.

The initiative aims to support the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

“We are thrilled to bring the Comcast RISE program to Washtenaw County,” said Pam Dover, Sr. Director of Marketing & Business Development at Comcast Business. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Comcast is committed to supporting the communities we serve, and the Comcast RISE program is just one way we are working to make a difference.”

Comcast has partnered with Ann Arbor SPARK, a nonprofit economic development organization serving Washtenaw County, to help market the program to the local community.

“We are honored to be selected as Comcast’s partner in bringing the Comcast RISE program to our community,” said Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO Paul Krutko. “At Ann Arbor SPARK, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse ecosystem of entrepreneurs and businesses. The Comcast RISE program aligns perfectly with our DEI efforts, and we look forward to working together to support small businesses and drive economic growth in Washtenaw County.”

The program will evolve from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth. Grant packages will include:

Consultation : Assessment of business and tactical planning, business-to-business coaching, and mentorship to advise on how to grow the business.

Education resources : Educational content and resources tailored to individual companies based on where they are in their business life cycle.

Monetary grant : $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

Creative production & media : Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and 180-day media placement schedule.

Technology makeover: Computer equipment and Internet, voice, and cybersecurity services for 12 months.

More information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the grant program is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.