Sip tea, learn about animals at adults-only event at Ann Arbor’s Creature Conservancy

Creature Conservancy on Live in the D

ANN ARBOR – The Creature Conservancy is hosting a spring tea on Sunday, May 21 for guests ages 18 and up.

The event will take place from 2:15-5 p.m. and tickets cost $45.

The afternoon will feature animal visits from a wolf hybrid, dingo, sloth and hedgehog. All guests will also enjoy open hours following the event.

The recommended dress code is dressy casual.

Watch: The Creature Conservancy on Local 4′s Live in the D

The Creature Conservancy is a nonprofit that cares for rescues and animals that were transferred from other institutions. The organization, which aims to educate the local community about its various animals, relies on donations in the form of monetary gifts, admission to its facilities and private events.

The event will be held at the Creature Conservancy’s Education Center located at 4940 Ann Arbor Saline Road.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.

For more information about the Creature Conservancy, visit www.thecreatureconservancy.org.