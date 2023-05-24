Man assaults woman with stick at downtown Ann Arbor eatery

ANN ARBOR – A 20-year-old Ann Arbor woman sitting at an outdoor table at Avalon Cafe and Kitchen Ann Arbor on Friday, May 19, was struck in the head with a stick, police said.

An investigation found the assault was committed by a 29-year-old Ann Arbor man who was walking west on East Liberty Street carrying the stick.

Officials said he struck the woman on the back of her head as he approached the Liberty Street cafe around 2 p.m.

Witnesses to the incident followed the man, and he was arrested by police near the parking structure at the corner of Williams Street and Fourth Avenue. He was then taken to University of Michigan Hospital.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

“The suspect and victim were not known to each other, and the incident is believed to be random,” police wrote on social media.

Police said that assault charges are pending prosecutor review.