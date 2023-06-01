Beat the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

ANN ARBOR – Consistently hot temperatures this week mean that Washtenaw County residents are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Those without air conditioning or a cool place to stay can stop by one of several cooling sites around the county to escape the hot weather, recharge their devices and avoid dehydration.
Here’s where you can find them:
|Who
|Where
|When
|Phone Number
|Ann Arbor District Library - Downtown
|343 S. 5th Ave, Ann Arbor
|Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m
|734-327-4200
|Ann Arbor District Library -
Mallets Creek
|3090 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor
|Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m
|734-327-4200
|Ann Arbor District Library -
Pittsfield
|2359 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor
|Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m
|734-327-4200
|Ann Arbor District Library - Traverwood
|3333 Traverwood Dr., Ann Arbor
|Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m
|734-327-4200
|Ann Arbor District Library -
Westgate
|2503 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor
|Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m.
|734-327-4200
|Briarwood Mall
|100 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor
|M-F: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sun: noon-6 p.m.
|734-761-9550
|Chelsea Library
|221 S. Main St., Chelsea
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.
|734-475-8732
|Dexter Library
|3255 Alpine St., Dexter
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.
|734-426-4477
|Manchester Library
|912 City Rd (M-52), Manchester
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|734-428-8045
|Milan Library
|151 Wabash St., Milan
|M,W, F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T, Th: 1-8 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
|734-439-1240
|Northville Library
|212 W. Cady St., Northville
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.
|248-349-3020
|Saline Library
|555 N. Maple Rd., Saline
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun: 1-5 p.m.
|734-429-5450
|Salem-South Lyon Library
|9800 Pontiac Trail,
South Lyon
|M-Th: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m
|248-437-6431
|Washtenaw County Human Services Building
|555 Towner, Ypsilanti
|M-F: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|734-481-2000
|Ypsilanti District Library - Michigan Ave.
|229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|734-482-4110
|Ypsilanti District Library - Superior
|1900 Harris Rd., Ypsilanti
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|734-482-4110
|Ypsilanti District Library - Whittaker
|5577 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti
|M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.
|734-482-4110
To prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, stay out of the sun, hang out in cool or air-conditioned places, drink plenty of water, use cold compresses or take cold showers.
Those who may have heat stroke should call 911 immediately.
Here are more hot weather safety tips from the Washtenaw County Health Department:
- avoid dehydration by drinking lots of water even if you aren’t thirsty
- avoid caffeinated drinks
- never leave pets or children alone in closed vehicles
- make sure to check on neighbors, friends and family who live alone or do not have air conditioning
- make sure animals are not suffering due to the heat
- stay at cooling sites if your home loses power during hot days.
- stay on the lowest floor of your home and in the shade if your home does not have air conditioning
Learn more about hot weather safety here.