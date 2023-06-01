Beat the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

ANN ARBOR – Consistently hot temperatures this week mean that Washtenaw County residents are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Those without air conditioning or a cool place to stay can stop by one of several cooling sites around the county to escape the hot weather, recharge their devices and avoid dehydration.

Here’s where you can find them:

Who Where When Phone Number Ann Arbor District Library - Downtown 343 S. 5th Ave, Ann Arbor Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m 734-327-4200 Ann Arbor District Library -

Mallets Creek 3090 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann Arbor Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m 734-327-4200 Ann Arbor District Library -

Pittsfield 2359 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m 734-327-4200 Ann Arbor District Library - Traverwood 3333 Traverwood Dr., Ann Arbor Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m 734-327-4200 Ann Arbor District Library -

Westgate 2503 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor Every day: 10 a.m-8 p.m. 734-327-4200 Briarwood Mall 100 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor M-F: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sun: noon-6 p.m. 734-761-9550 Chelsea Library 221 S. Main St., Chelsea M-Th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m. 734-475-8732 Dexter Library 3255 Alpine St., Dexter M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m. 734-426-4477 Manchester Library 912 City Rd (M-52), Manchester M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 734-428-8045 Milan Library 151 Wabash St., Milan M,W, F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

T, Th: 1-8 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 734-439-1240 Northville Library 212 W. Cady St., Northville M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m. 248-349-3020 Saline Library 555 N. Maple Rd., Saline M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun: 1-5 p.m. 734-429-5450 Salem-South Lyon Library 9800 Pontiac Trail,

South Lyon M-Th: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m 248-437-6431 Washtenaw County Human Services Building 555 Towner, Ypsilanti M-F: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 734-481-2000 Ypsilanti District Library - Michigan Ave. 229 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 734-482-4110 Ypsilanti District Library - Superior 1900 Harris Rd., Ypsilanti M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 734-482-4110 Ypsilanti District Library - Whittaker 5577 Whittaker Rd., Ypsilanti M-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun: 1-5 p.m. 734-482-4110

To prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, stay out of the sun, hang out in cool or air-conditioned places, drink plenty of water, use cold compresses or take cold showers.

Those who may have heat stroke should call 911 immediately.

Here are more hot weather safety tips from the Washtenaw County Health Department:

avoid dehydration by drinking lots of water even if you aren’t thirsty

avoid caffeinated drinks

never leave pets or children alone in closed vehicles

make sure to check on neighbors, friends and family who live alone or do not have air conditioning

make sure animals are not suffering due to the heat

stay at cooling sites if your home loses power during hot days.

stay on the lowest floor of your home and in the shade if your home does not have air conditioning

Learn more about hot weather safety here.