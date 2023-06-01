70º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Beat the heat at these Washtenaw County cooling centers

Stay in the shade, avoid dehydration this week

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County, Weather, Summer, Heat, Ann Arbor District Library, Ypsilanti District Library
Water (Pixabay/Pexels stock image)

ANN ARBOR – Consistently hot temperatures this week mean that Washtenaw County residents are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Those without air conditioning or a cool place to stay can stop by one of several cooling sites around the county to escape the hot weather, recharge their devices and avoid dehydration.

Here’s where you can find them:

WhoWhereWhen Phone Number
Ann Arbor District Library - Downtown343 S. 5th Ave, Ann ArborEvery day: 10 a.m-8 p.m734-327-4200
Ann Arbor District Library -
Mallets Creek		3090 E. Eisenhower Pkwy, Ann ArborEvery day: 10 a.m-8 p.m734-327-4200
Ann Arbor District Library -
Pittsfield		2359 Oak Valley Dr., Ann ArborEvery day: 10 a.m-8 p.m734-327-4200
Ann Arbor District Library - Traverwood3333 Traverwood Dr., Ann ArborEvery day: 10 a.m-8 p.m734-327-4200
Ann Arbor District Library -
Westgate		2503 Jackson Ave., Ann ArborEvery day: 10 a.m-8 p.m.734-327-4200
Briarwood Mall100 Briarwood Cir., Ann ArborM-F: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sun: noon-6 p.m.		734-761-9550
Chelsea Library221 S. Main St., ChelseaM-Th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.		734-475-8732
Dexter Library3255 Alpine St., DexterM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.		734-426-4477
Manchester Library912 City Rd (M-52), ManchesterM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.		734-428-8045
Milan Library151 Wabash St., MilanM,W, F: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T, Th: 1-8 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.		734-439-1240
Northville Library212 W. Cady St., NorthvilleM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.		248-349-3020
Saline Library555 N. Maple Rd., SalineM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun: 1-5 p.m.		734-429-5450
Salem-South Lyon Library9800 Pontiac Trail,
South Lyon		M-Th: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-5 p.m		248-437-6431
Washtenaw County Human Services Building555 Towner, YpsilantiM-F: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.734-481-2000
Ypsilanti District Library - Michigan Ave.229 W. Michigan Ave., YpsilantiM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.		734-482-4110
Ypsilanti District Library - Superior1900 Harris Rd., YpsilantiM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.		734-482-4110
Ypsilanti District Library - Whittaker5577 Whittaker Rd., YpsilantiM-Th: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
F, Sat: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sun: 1-5 p.m.		734-482-4110

To prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke, stay out of the sun, hang out in cool or air-conditioned places, drink plenty of water, use cold compresses or take cold showers.

Those who may have heat stroke should call 911 immediately.

Here are more hot weather safety tips from the Washtenaw County Health Department:

  • avoid dehydration by drinking lots of water even if you aren’t thirsty
  • avoid caffeinated drinks
  • never leave pets or children alone in closed vehicles
  • make sure to check on neighbors, friends and family who live alone or do not have air conditioning
  • make sure animals are not suffering due to the heat
  • stay at cooling sites if your home loses power during hot days.
  • stay on the lowest floor of your home and in the shade if your home does not have air conditioning

Learn more about hot weather safety here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email