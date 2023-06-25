Ann Arbor police investigate Thursday shooting that resulted in crash

ANN ARBOR – Police are investigating after a group of unknown individuals shot at a car full of teens resulting in the car hitting a tree.

Three suspects drove into a parking lot on the 2300 block of Arrowwood Trail and waited for the teens’ car, a black sedan, to pull out.

An investigation found the suspects shot at the sedan around 25 times, hitting the car, nearby homes and another vehicle, police said. No one was injured by the stray bullets. The sedan was hit multiple times and crashed into a tree.

“No one was injured but it was very fortunate that this incident didn’t result in an innocent person being injured or killed,” police wrote on social media.

When officers arrived at the scene around 4:45 p.m. the occupants of the sedan, four teenagers ages 15-16, had left. They were not hit by the gunfire, according to police.

The incident is not considered to be random but the motive for the shooting is still being investigated. Those with information that could help the active investigation should call AAPD at 734-794-6920 or send tips via email to tips@a2gov.org.

