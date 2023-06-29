SCRAP Reuse to host summer camps after four-year hiatus

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town area creatives can check out the new Education Studio at SCRAP Reuse when the nonprofit brings back summer camp programs.

The reuse organization raise $1,000 to support its expansion and will be offering reuse-based summer camps for the first time since 2019.

The new studio will give families, volunteer groups, students, and crafters more space to be creative during workshops and field trips.

“It has been a long road rebuilding and restaffing after COVID. We are so excited to add passionate staff to our team and bring back the programs that our community loves,” said SCRAP Director Claire Tyra.

Two three-day camps for children will take place in July. Campers will make magic potions and mythical animals, or make their own maps and go on a scavenger hunt through the Reuse center. Each camp costs $150, but there are a limited number of scholarships available to qualifying families. Register here.

SCRAP has also hired an education specialist to help expand its art education programming.

“I am so thrilled to be a part of the team! I am thrilled to inspire and encourage children to explore their creativity through various mediums. My goal is to provide an opportunity for kids to express themselves through their art, while learning about the importance of sustainability. I am hoping to expand our education programs to serve even more members of our community and broaden the variety of programs, kits, and crafts that we offer,” said SCRAP A2 Education Specialist Hayley Byers.

SCRAP is a creative reuse center at 4567 Washtenaw Ave. that aims to change how community members consume craft materials. It offers donated materials for discounted prices, preventing items from ending up in landfills.