Detroit based Iggy’s Eggies to open Ann Arbor location

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get igg-cited for build-your-own breakfast sandwiches from Iggy’s Eggies.

The Detroit-based eatery expanding into downtown Ann Arbor by taking over the former Salad’s Up location on Liberty Street.

Iggy’s currently operates out of a walk-up window in the Capitol Park Historic District of Motor City and has become known for crispy hash browns, breakfast burritos, eggcellent sandwiches (get it?) and smash burgers. It first opened in 2018.

“Get ready Ann Arbor, we’re comin’ for ya! Hatching late ‘23/early ‘24!” the Detroit-based eatery said on social media.

The Tree Town location will be at 611 E. Liberty St., between Maynard and State streets.