Ann Arbor Pride kicks off Saturday with family-friendly activities, free entertainment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate Tree Town’s LGBTQ+ community and local advocacy on Saturday during Ann Arbor Pride.

Starting at noon, the annual event will have a schedule of family-friendly activities, entertainment and more than 50 vendors assembled along Main Street and Liberty Street.

“Pride is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful act of self-expression and protest. It honors our history and our right to exist authentically,” said Jim Toy Community Center president Joe Halsch in a release. “We’ve come far since Stonewall, with much to celebrate. But our work is far from over.”

This year’s festival was organized by the Jim Toy Community Center, a local nonprofit that offers educational resources, support, advocacy and social events for Ann Arbor’s LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Activities include drag story time, drag shows, a performance by the Out Loud Chorus, belly dance and music. The event will be family-friendly until 6 p.m.

“Our festival is not possible without the support of our many generous sponsors and vendors,” said Ann Arbor Pride Assistant Director Pedro Coracides. “There is fun for everyone at the event, and it is a great way to support local businesses in person as well as a greater cause.”

Attendees can dine and shop at local businesses, who are donating a percentage of sales to pride organizations, during the festivities. Participating businesses include Vault of Midnight, Grizzly Peak, Spun, Pretzel Bell, TAQ and Ally Bar. Find all the participating businesses here.

Ann Arbor Pride first came to lift in 1995 as OUTFest. It has been celebrated in different parts of Ann Arbor and was celebrated online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find the full schedule here.