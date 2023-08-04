University of Michigan Hospital once again named best in state, among top in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor has once again been identified as the best hospital in Michigan, and one of the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News.

The university hospital was the only one in Michigan featured on U.S. News’ annual list of America’s Best Hospitals for 2023-2024. It’s the eighth year in a row the Ann Arbor hospital has been awarded the “Honor Roll” distinction.

Hospitals are critiqued by the quality -- specifically the success, process and outcomes -- of their specialty programs. This year, several specialty programs were considered for the rankings, including cancer, cardiology, pulmonology, rehabilitation, and more.

According to U.S. News, the University of Michigan Hospital ranks No. 13 in adult specialties, and No. 10 in pediatric specialties. The hospital is also identified as “high performing in 19 adult procedures and conditions,” the report says.

Of all its specialty rankings, U-M’s highest ranking was in ophthalmology, in which the hospital ranked No. 8 in the U.S.

Here’s how other specialties at Michigan Medicine ranked nationwide:

Cancer : No. 34

Cardiology and heart surgery : No. 22

Diabetes and endocrinology : No. 42

Ear, nose and throat : No. 12

Gastroenterology and GI surgery : No. 28

Geriatrics : No. 21

Neurology and neurosurgery : No. 37

Orthopedics : No. 24

Pulmonology and lung surgery : No. 19

Rehabilitation : No. 27

Rheumatology : No. 11

Urology: No. 19

Click here to see all of the hospital’s specialty rankings, including for the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“... University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine excels at caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients in these specialties and more,” the report said.

You can see the U.S. News’ list of best hospitals here.