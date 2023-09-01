A plea to Michigan football fans: Don’t just look ahead, enjoy this season

Look how much fun your quarterback is having! You should have that much fun, too.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On the eve of what should be an incredibly exciting season of Michigan football, I have one humble request for all the fans out there.

Please, enjoy the ride.

We’re all guilty of looking ahead, whether it’s to the Ohio State game or the playoff or just beyond the first four home games. When a team has expectations as high as Michigan’s, there’s a tendency to want to rush to Jan. 8 and see if the Wolverines can hoist that championship trophy.

READ: 27 Michigan fans answer questions about the playoff, Cade McNamara, rivals, more

But it wasn’t long ago that no game could be taken for granted. Michigan is 25-3 over the past two seasons, but just before that, there were questions about whether the Jim Harbaugh experiment had run its course.

It’s great that Michigan cleared two major hurdles (Ohio State and a Big Ten title) in its climb toward the mountaintop, but if you lose perspective, it can suck a lot of fun out of the season.

Earlier this week, I posted a poll that asked, “If Michigan makes the playoff but doesn’t win the national championship, is the season a failure?” There have been about 200 responses, and 46% said “yes.”

I can’t imagine dedicating every Saturday to college football from now to December and, if Michigan makes it back to the playoff but doesn’t win the title, considering it all a waste.

Here’s the thing: As much as fans want to see a national championship, even that’s not always enough. People will move the goalposts even further.

For example, look at Georgia, a team that’s celebrating back-to-back titles. If you read or listen to any preseason analysis, most people aren’t talking about the program’s success. They’re asking, “Can Georgia take over as the new Alabama?”

It happened that fast. As soon as Georgia cleared the hurdle of winning a national championship, the bar rose to, “OK, that’s cool, but can you match the greatest dynasty in the history of the sport?”

Players and coaches should always strive for more, and there’s nothing wrong with fans feeling the same way. But winning a national championship is really, really hard. All I’m saying is whether it happens or not, it’s better if you enjoy every win along the way.

Look at the first quarter of Michigan’s schedule as if it’s the first quarter of a game. No, you can’t win a game in the first quarter, but you can certainly lose it. Every time Michigan wins -- whether it’s against East Carolina, Bowling Green, Michigan State, or Ohio State -- that’s another rung up the ladder that leads to the playoff.

If Michigan doesn’t make it back to the College Football Playoff, fans should be disappointed. But until that happens, relish the fact that at this very moment, the program is one of a select few with a realistic shot to win it all.

Not long ago, that would have seemed like a pipe dream, and it won’t last forever, either. Who knows if J.J. McCarthy, Harbaugh, and the rest of the coaching staff will even be in Ann Arbor next season? And if that means the next couple of years aren’t quite as dominant, you’ll be glad you savored every moment of 2023.

Most fans have sat through blowout losses, crushing upsets, and heartbreaking finishes. For the diehards, those moments leave scars. The silver lining is that those scars remind you how good you have it right now.

You don’t have to manage your expectations -- Michigan deserves those expectations. But take some time to enjoy the ride along the way. Trust me, it’ll make this fall even more fun.

