27 Michigan football fans answer questions about the playoff, Cade McNamara, rivals, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Friends, family, teammates, colleagues, mortal enemies -- college football is the time of year that brings us all together.

No matter where I go right now, I see people rocking the Maize and Blue. The Block M is in line at the grocery store, hanging from my neighbor’s flagpole, on the back windshield of the car going 68 mph in the left lane of I-94.

One of the things I love most about Michigan football season is it brings parts of my life that don’t normally intersect all into one place -- work friends, college friends, immediate family members, etc.

So as any good friend, husband, brother, and son would do, I thought, “How can I exploit those relationships for professional gain?”

And here we are.

I reached out to 27 of the biggest Michigan fans I know and asked them about the upcoming season. I swear I did not make them up, and to prove they’re real, I’ve included their addresses and social security numbers at the bottom of the page.

They each received nine questions and answered as many as they wanted. Their payment was a one-year subscription to my friendship, non-refundable.

If you’re interested in being part of something like this in the future, just let me know! And sign up for the Hail newsletter -- we’re going to be doing things like this throughout the season, too! (That sign-up is posted right below the social security numbers.)

What are you most looking forward to this season?

Adam: Having football back is always nice. I’m also excited that a good majority of the team is returning. It doesn’t feel like we had an excellent season last year and then there was just a mass exodus of players. J.J. McCarthy is back, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are back. It just feels like we have the capability of building off of the success of last year, as opposed to a complete retool. Also, I’m intrigued how the first few games are going to go with the variety of head coaches. I think they will all do well, but I’m excited to see the differences in the ways they game plan and approach the play calling. If something goes drastically wrong in the first three games though, I take that back.

Bill: I am looking forward to taking my 6-year-old daughter to her first Michigan football game: UNLV. She is looking forward to singing “Mr. Brightside” in the 3rd quarter.

Brandon: I always look forward to the fresh smell of football while being amongst the Michigan faithful and returning to campus as an alumnus to kick off the season.

Bridget: Seeing J.J. with a full year of experience under his belt. I can’t wait to see what he can do now that he’s played the rivals, played in the playoff, and isn’t fighting for the job.

Courtney: Looking forward to football Saturdays being back! Hoping for another great season, some fun tailgating, and many Michigan Ws.

Dave: I’m most looking forward to seeing this team play. This is finally the year where everything Harbaugh has been building towards has come together. There is experience and depth all over the roster, the best running back combo in the country, and a QB with a legit NFL future. The program has serious momentum coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships and two beatdowns of Ohio State. This is Michigan’s best shot at a national title in a long time, and this year’s team is truly the vision of what us fans had hoped for when Harbaugh was hired in 2015.

Outside of what is happening on the field, it’s always great to have tailgating season roll around. Spending time with close friends sharing common passion is always a fantastic way to spend a Saturday.

Diane: I’m most excited just to watch Michigan football again, but it’s also fun to go around work saying “GO BLUE” to my Ohio State coworkers.

Eric: Just having football back, and honestly, the environment of the Big House.

Haley: The tailgating! It is great to see friends again and bond over Michigan football on a beautiful fall day in Ann Arbor. I’m also going to two away games (Michigan State and Nebraska). It will be my first trip to Nebraska, so I am looking forward to checking out the tailgating scene at a new school. But I’m also looking forward to making another run at a national championship!!

Jean: I am most looking forward to another great Big Ten season. It is a special time of year and I love the excitement of the new season and getting to know the new players

Jeff: I’m most looking forward to watching Michigan football with my family. Halee enjoys watching football just as much as I do, and we enjoy watching the games with our boys and raising the next generation of Michigan fans.

Jeremy: Being able to sit down on the couch the Saturday after Thanksgiving and watch Michigan’s offensive line dominate Ohio State again.

Jon: It’s finally dropping below 100 degrees in Austin. You can’t beat watching football while grilling out at the pool, unless you’re actually at the Big House.

Justin: Tailgates with friends and family, hearing the band, and the overall atmosphere of gameday.

Kelly: Being back in Ann Arbor and just going to the Big House on Saturdays.

Kristyn: I’m looking forward to tailgating with family and friends.

Kyle 1: I’m most excited to see if the past two years are actually sustainable or if they were a fluke. It feels like a pivotal year for the future.

Kyle 2: Having Michigan football back. It seemed like an eternity ago Michigan walked off the field against TCU. Lots of crazy things have happened since then. Harbaugh leaving/staying, investigation, transfers, etc. It’s great to look forward to an exciting season.

Lauren: Nothing beats that anticipation/feeling of stepping into the Big House for the first game of the year! And I love the game day atmosphere in Ann Arbor -- tailgating with friends, watching the Big House and Ann Arbor light up with energy, and cheering for our team!

Mike: I think it’s the whole day: Tailgating with friends and family and then walking Into the stadium, especially for the first game back, and watching them dominate on the field.

Mitch: I’m looking forward to seeing improvements made in the offseason with the additions of the incoming class. We know how exciting it was to watch the team week in and week out last year, but now it’s about building on that.

Randy: Possibly seeing the offense open up and be more exciting. J.J. and Denard Robinson are very different styles, but it seems like the offense hasn’t been explosive and exciting since Denard. I hope it gets really creative this year.

Spencer: I’d say the thing I’m excited about is the season as a whole. Tailgating with everyone, being able to bring a couple different people this year to experience the tailgates and games with my fiance not being able to attend every game. Football on T.V. from 9 a.m. until I fall asleep. The weather. The environment of that stadium. Seeing the scoreboards. Even just walking in the stadium for the first time of the year really just gives me butterflies.

Theresa: Tailgating and beating Michigan State and Ohio State.

Tyler: Since I just moved back to Michigan, I am looking forward to being able to be back in state and going to games with friends and being back in AA on game day!

Will: I’m most looking forward to college football being back, which means great atmosphere, great tailgating with friends and family, and getting to enjoy the great fall weather in Michigan.

What’s the best kickoff time for a home game?

Noon: Bridget, Jean, Randy, Texas Jon*

3:30 p.m.: Adam, Courtney, Dave, Diane, Haley, Justin, Kelly, Kristyn, Kyle 1, Lauren, Mike, Ron, Spencer, Will, Michigan Jon*

Night game: Bill, Brandon, Eric, Jeremy, Kyle 2, Theresa

Adam: I’m a fan of 3:30 p.m. A 3:30 p.m. kickoff time gives you ample time to tailgate, eat, and for those who partake, drink. It allows you to also keep tabs on the noon games that are on. For noon games, you have to get in town and set up incredibly early to have a sufficient tailgate, and everything feels rushed. Night games are fun, but it really is dependent on the opponent to me. It felt like night games used to be reserved for games where we wanted there to be an incredible atmosphere, such as Notre Dame, but now it seems we will schedule night games against just about anyone, which isn’t quite as exciting.

Bill: I’m going to say night game. Every game day is a holiday for me -- the longer the day lasts, the better. I arrive in Ann Arbor no later than 5:30 a.m. (with a 45-minute drive time) no matter when kickoff is scheduled. The later the kickoff, the longer my holiday!!!

Brandon: There’s nothing better than being at a night game under the lights. It’s like the atmosphere and the feel of the game ticks up a notch. The chants after a score or a big-time stop on defense under the lights are always fun, especially when the Wolverines emerge as the victors.

Bridget: Noon, I’m old and have an early bedtime. Plus, when Michigan wins, I can spend the rest of the day happily watching other games with no stress about my own team.

Courtney: Personally a 3:30 p.m. fan. Not too early, not too late, weather is usually ideal, plenty of time for tailgating action. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to get many of these anymore

Dave: 3:30, without question. The perfect amount of time to tailgate before (and after) the game. You get to catch the first half of the early game action and you’re home in time to catch the end of the late games and settle in for “Pac-12 After Dark.” Night games always have an incredible atmosphere, but with the new T.V. contracts forcing non-premium matchups into the night slot, those games have lost a bit of their magic.

Diane: The best kickoff time for me is 3:30 because I get to see the full game and get to bed at a decent time since I work early.

Eric: My favorite is night. Look at games like Tennessee vs. Alabama, Alabama vs. Auburn, etc. Having those games at night -- with a maize out, white out, whatever your team does -- amplifies the environment and makes it more challenging for visiting teams.

Haley: 3:30! It gives you more time to tailgate before the game and also time after the game. The temperature is also better, for the most part. Early morning tailgates and night games can be cold late in the season, so I prefer the afternoons. Night games are always fun, but you have to do them before it gets too cold.

Jean: Noon. I am a morning person and love the noon kickoff, and it’s warmer in the winter months.

Jeff: Anytime I get to actually watch the game, rather than listen to it at work.

Jeremy: Night. I also like 3:30 games, but ever since being a student for the Michigan vs. Notre Dame “Under the Lights” game, I feel like nothing compares to the hype of a big night game on national television.

Jon: If I’m back in the greatest college town in America, give me a 3:30 p.m. start. I need my sleep before tailgating. If I’m watching on T.V., especially from the Central Time Zone, there is nothing better than getting the Saturday started with an 11 a.m. kick, then hopefully a W.

Justin: 3:30! It’s the perfect balance between a long tailgate and still getting home at a reasonable time.

Kelly: 3:30 games. One, you get a longer tailgate to get ready for the game, and then it’s game time!

Kristyn: 3:30. It’s a long tailgate without getting home at 2 a.m.!

Kyle 1: 3:30 games. You’re not rushed in the morning. Night games are only better when it’s warm.

Kyle 2: The atmosphere during a night game is something else. No matter the team, night games at the Big House have to be the favorite. You have all day to walk around campus and try different places to eat. You get plenty of time to hang out with family and friends. Lately, a big part has been everyone going along with the theme, as well: Very successful maize outs and blue outs have happened. Washington in 2021 always stands out.

Lauren: I prefer a 3:30 kickoff. It gives you more time to hang with friends/family prior to the game and gives you time to hang out Saturday night. Night games are fun, but they make for a very long day.

Mike: 3:30. You only have to set up the tailgate once (as opposed to before and after the game) and you can watch the 7:30 games afterward.

Mitch: Noon kickoffs are the best for home games. Usually the weather has just broken and it hits the perfect time during the game.

Randy: Noon. Not out late and tired the next day. Can watch other games when you get home (although that is only enjoyable if Michigan wins).

Ron: The ideal kickoff time would be 2:30 p.m. It leaves a good amount of time for tailgating and plenty of time to get home and make the most out of your Saturday night -- attend a party, bowling league, or even a wedding reception. Let’s face it, many times, the tailgating is better than the game -- evident by the number of people who choose to stay at the tailgate instead of going into the game. But 3:30 if those are my only choices.

Spencer: In my humble opinion, it’s 3:30. Tailgate opens early but the game doesn’t end at midnight like night games.

Theresa: Night games. The atmosphere is unmatched.

Tyler: I don’t have a huge preference at home, but I hate away night games. East Lansing should be... interesting.

Will: As a fan, the best time for kickoff is 3:30. You get to fully watch College Gameday/Big Noon Kickoff in its entirety while tailgating, as well as a good majority of the noon games. You go in and watch the game as the weather starts to cool down, and the sun sets into the night time as game ends. Then, as soon as the game is over, you get to start watching the primetime game while wrapping up a post game tailgate and have some time to rest up for any West Coast kickoffs that matter later in the night, which, starting next year with the Big Ten, will be more common.

Which Michigan player are you most excited to watch this season?

Adam: It’s hard to not answer McCarthy here. I think our team goes as far as he leads us, so you have to be excited to watch him.

Bill: That’s a tough one. There are so many great candidates. I’ll have to go with J.J. We have already seen how great Blake and Donovan are, but I don’t think we have seen J.J.’s full potential yet. I’ll be praying the rosary every day for his good health -- QB is the one position where we lack serious depth and the drop-off would be significant. The best QB I have seen at Michigan was Jim Harbaugh, and J.J. has a chance to be better. (Tom Brady was very good in college, but didn’t become great until the NFL.)

Brandon: I can’t wait to see the corn man, Blake Corum, return from that devastating injury with a vengeance. He was so elusive and dominant last season, but the atmosphere of the crowd when he’s lined up alongside J.J. McCarthy before getting his first touch of the season will be bananas.

Bridget: Colston Loveland. I love the usage of tight ends, and his freshman year was extremely impressive. I think he’s going to be a huge asset for the short gain offensive strategy.

Courtney: Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, J.J., and Donovan Edwards.

Dave: I’m going to cheat a bit with this answer and say both Blake Corum and Dononvan Edwards. Corum was well on his way to a Heisman before his injury against Illinois, but without that he probably doesn’t come back for this season, and we also likely wouldn’t have seen Edwards do what he did against Ohio State and Purdue. We now have the option of playing both at the same time and creating mismatches all over the field. Harbaugh and Co. have never had a running back with the receiving ability of Edwards, and putting both out there together stresses defenses in ways we could only dream. If teams go heavy set to stop the Corum run, then Edwards has a mismatch in the passing game, but if they go nickel to match up with Edwards now the O-line has the size advantage. We also have the ability to load-manage the two and keep the wear and tear down on both of them until the high leverage games later in the season.

Diane: I’m most excited to watch J.J. McCarthy.

Eric: It’s impossible to give one answer, but if I had to, I would say Blake Corum! I want to see how he bounces back from his injury.

Haley: J.J. -- I want to see what improvements he made during the offseason to hopefully take us to a CFP and national championship. Also Blake Corum -- how his injury recovery went and if he can stay healthy the entire season.

Jean: I am most excited to watch Blake Corum. He is amazing and it’s a privilege to watch him for another season.

Jeff: I tried to think of someone not named J.J. for this answer, but I failed. I know Corum and Edwards are going to get their touches and be in highlight compilations for years to come. I think if J.J. took that next step this offseason that we keep hearing about and can be a real threat both with his arm and running, when necessary, this is truly going to be a terrifying offense to stop.

Jeremy: Tie: Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. I’m excited to see Blake come back from injury and watch the rise of J.J. McCarthy into a national star.

Jon: I would say it is J.J. because a friend of mine has a handsome bet of J.J. for Heisman at +900, but it’s got to be Donovan Edwards. I’m hoping to see him in the slot more this season. Can you say Kamara?

Justin: Kris Jenkins. He’s going to be a monster.

Kelly: Donovan Edwards.

Kristyn: Colston Loveland.

Kyle 1: Blake Corum.

Kyle 2: I want to see how well Braiden McGregor has developed. I think he has all the skill sets to be the next Aiden Hutchinson, and it’ll be interesting to see how he looks on the field this year.

Mike: Kris Jenkins.

Mitch: This is a tough question to answer. It’s between J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum. J.J. made huge strides last year and will continue to improve this year. Blake was just electrifying when on the field. I wasn’t sure how Blake would do splitting snaps with Donavon Edwards, but the coaching staff handled it perfectly and they complemented each other perfectly.

Randy: Donovan Edwards. The guy just has that it/wow factor.

Ron: I am excited to see Roman Wilson. It’s been a minute since we have had a player earn the No. 1 jersey. The kicking duo of James Turner and Tommy Doman are right there as well. It was nice not having to stress over the kicking game the last few years.

Spencer: I don’t necessarily know if I can pick one player I’m most excited about. I’ll give a list.

J.J. McCarthy: Can’t wait to see his growth from last year. Deep balls being more accurate, and the offense in general being more explosive, would be awesome to see.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards: The best duo in the nation, and I can’t wait to see what Sherrone Moore has up his sleeve with both of them on the field.

Roman Wilson: want him to be healthy for the season -- very easy player to root for. He has his head on straight and is as humble as they come.

Will Johnson: That’s my dog. I hope he builds on his first year and is a for-sure lockdown corner

Braiden McGregor: I think he’s got the potential to be Aiden Hutchinson 2.0.

Theresa: J.J. McCarthy.

Tyler: J.J. I love the way J.J. plays, and seeing him grow and learn throughout last year makes me excited to see how dynamic he can be after an entire offseason knowing he’s the guy coming into the season.

Will: Colston Loveland. The offense has its strong points with some upperclassman, but the youngster who got his feet wet last year will be a key part of the game plan and a very reliable security blanket for J.J. when needed.

Are you rooting for Cade McNamara to succeed at Iowa?

Adam: Yes. It’s weird to think anyone would respond differently. He won a Big Ten championship here. I have no ill will towards him. It was disheartening last season when Michigan fans booed him, but I want him to succeed, unless he winds up playing against Michigan. I’m sure there will be instances where I will actively want Iowa to win this season, most certainly when they play Penn State and Michigan State.

Bill: I will certainly be rooting very hard for him on Sept. 23 (vs. Penn State) and Sept. 30 (vs. Michigan State).

Brandon: No one wants their ex to do better or seem happier than them. I’d instead vote for Coach Prime in Colorado to succeed, as he was a role model of mine as a kid. Must Be The Money!

Bridget: Yes, but only when he throws to Erick All, and not if they make the Big Ten Championship Game and play against Michigan.

Courtney: For sure. He’s a good player and should be fun to watch.

Dave: Definitely. I wish him nothing but the best, as long as his success doesn’t interfere with any of Michigan’s season goals. What Cade did for Michigan in regards to rebuilding the culture and establishing a program attitude coming out of 2020 and into 2021 should never be forgotten by any fan who had to sit through the Rich Rod/Brady Hoke years and the never ending beatdowns at the hands of Ohio State. The 2021 Ohio State game alone is enough to cement his legacy at Michigan

Diane: I do hope McNamara does well at Iowa!

Eric: He’s not wearing a winged helmet, so I wouldn’t say I’m rooting for him. But I’m certainly not rooting against him.

Haley: Yes! I’m rooting for him to do well enough to take Iowa as far as the Big Ten Championship Game, but then Michigan beats him!

Jean: Yes, I want Cade to succeed except when he plays Michigan.

Jeff: I think Iowa can be a dominant team in the West, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them playing for the Big Ten championship come December. I’ll definitely be rooting for them on Sept. 30. As far as Cade goes, I hope he does well. Cade played a major role in helping change the tide of the Michigan football program and where the culture of Michigan football is today, but I’m not going out of my way to root for him this season at Iowa.

Jeremy: Yes, he played a big part in bringing Michigan back to glory. I will always have a soft spot for him.

Jon: Always hope for the best for someone who won Michigan a Big Ten title.

Justin: Yes. He was a good leader for the team, and I’ll always have fond memories of that 2021 season.

Kelly: Not really. As long as Michigan succeeds, though, I don’t really care what he does.

Kristyn: Yes, I hope Cade does well, but not well enough to play Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Kyle 1: Sure, why not. Iowa isn’t likely to be our biggest competition, and it’s a new era with the transfer portal.

Kyle 2: Yes. As unfortunate as the ending to his Michigan career was, he deserves the best. He brought Michigan football back to life when it was down in the dumps. I would be super happy to see Iowa go 12-1 this year with its only loss being to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Lauren: Yeah, sure! I don’t blame him for transferring.

Mike: No, because of the way he left. He was a captain and abandoned his team.

Mitch: Of course, until we meet him in the Big Ten Championship Game. We had the pieces to be a great team and Cade started to put the pieces in line. He was a passionate leader who left it all on the field for Michigan.

Randy: Every game except if he plays Michigan. He was a great kid at Michigan, and took the demotion pretty well in my opinion, so I hope he does well.

Ron: I definitely will not be rooting against him. Fact is, I find myself pulling for Iowa in many games, especially against the team down there, along with Penn State, Michigan State, and any of their non-conference opponents.

Spencer: I’d like to see Cade succeed more than Erick All. “What happens if we win out” will live rent free in my head until I die. He really was a huge factor in the culture change at Michigan and was as steady as they came in that ‘21 season. Zero hard feelings for me.

Theresa: No.

Tyler: Yes, I wish Cade nothing but the best. As Michigan fans, I feel we owe Cade a lot for being a crucial part of getting us over the hump of beating Ohio State and winning a Big Ten title. I hope they make the Big Ten title game and we beat him by 30.

Will: Cade is a solid game manager and kept Michigan in the game many times in 2021, which will make it interesting to see if he can do the same at Iowa and be able to help what was a beyond dreadful offense in 2022. A good Cade McNamara makes Iowa a big threat on the West side of the Big Ten.

You can guarantee 1 of these 3 things happens this season, which do you pick?

A win over Michigan State. A win over Ohio State. Michigan goes back to the College Football Playoff.

Adam: According to Vegas, as of this moment, U of M is a 19-point favorite against Michigan State and a 2.5-point favorite against Ohio State. We also sit at even money for making the playoff. The safest “guarantee” is that we should beat Michigan State. If you made me pick which I wanted the most, give me the playoff bid. Let’s go win a national championship.

Bill: You are killing me with this one. I would be devastated if all three didn’t happen. I guess I’ll say beating Ohio State. Here is my reason: We don’t need a guarantee to beat Michigan State, and if we beat Ohio State, I feel good about our chances of getting back to the playoff.

Brandon: I need the Men in Maize to get back into the College Football Playoff. Traveling these past two years has been a blessing. I hope this year will come with two victories to bring home the natty.

Bridget: This is a rude question… I guess I’d pick the guarantee of beating Ohio State, because I think we’ll beat Michigan State easily, so I don’t need a guaranteed free pass for that one, and I think winning against Ohio State another year almost guarantees a spot in the playoff anyway, so they probably go hand-in-hand.

Courtney: Another trip to the playoff. We need a dang playoff win!

Dave: This is a tough one between making the playoff and beating Ohio State, but I have to go with making the playoff. This is the program’s best chance at a national title in a very long time, and none of that can happen without first making the playoff. Plus, in order to make the playoff, we probably had to beat both Ohio State and Michigan State anyway.

Diane: Michigan to make it back to the playoff.

Eric: A win over Ohio State.

Haley: A win over Ohio State. It’s time to take the next step and make it to the national championship game, but beating your rival, especially at home, would mean so much more to me this year. Plus, we would be looking for the three-peat against them, which is going to be tough. Finally, if we beat Ohio State, it likely means a trip back to the CFP, as well!

Jean: Of course, I am wanting Michigan to go back to the playoff (and this should mean they beat Michigan State and Ohio State).

Jeremy: A win over Ohio State. Even if Michigan had a disappointing year, a win over Ohio State for the third year in a row would almost assuredly keep OSU out of the playoff and probably mean the end of the Ryan Day era.

Jon: Playoff, which likely means both the others happen, as well. Next question.

Justin: The goal is always to make the playoff. Getting into the top four also means we beat at least two of Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. If you asked me the question in 2024, when we have a 12-team playoff, my answer would be a guaranteed win over Ohio State, since just making the playoff wouldn’t feel as special with two- and three-loss teams potentially getting in.

Kelly: Playoff, because that means Michigan had a great season.

Kristyn: I would guarantee Michigan goes back to the playoff, because I would assume that means that they beat Michigan State and Ohio State to get there.

Kyle 1: A win over Michigan State. Only because that’d be the worst look if Michigan lost. Losing the others is more acceptable.

Kyle 2: Can I pick Door No. 4: a national championship appearance? Lol. I think a win over Ohio State would be the best for the program in proving they can consistently hang with the top teams.

Lauren: That’s a tough one. A playoff run would obviously be fun, but a win against Ohio State at home is always very satisfying (i.e. November 2021: a big Michigan win for the first time in a decade, followed by rushing the field and post game celebrations in the snow)! Very memorable!

Mike: Playoff.

Mitch: Michigan goes back to the playoff. Michigan has a lot to prove still. Last year’s loss to TCU was not an accurate representation of how good the team was. Plus, making it back to the playoff means we probably beat one of the two rivals.

Randy: I think we probably need to win both of those games to get to the playoff anyway, so I will go with make the playoff.

Ron: Going back to the playoff is an easy call for me. With the playoff field expanding to 12 teams after this season, it’s important to me that we make three straight playoff appearances this year, thinking it will be easier in the future to make it. Even though we didn’t win it all, I really enjoyed being part of the entire “being in the playoff” experience.

Spencer: It’s really a hard choice there for me. There’s more emotion in the Michigan State game for me. Obviously, I want to go to the playoff, but I think the most important game is Ohio State. We lost to Michigan State and still went to the Big Ten title and playoff two years ago. I think the road to a natty runs through the Ohio State game.

Theresa: A win over Ohio State.

Tyler: This was tough, because I don’t think you get to the playoffs without beating Ohio State, but I’m always going to want to play for a national championship over anything else. So give me a for sure playoff birth, because I think that also takes care of the first and second options.

Will: If I could guarantee one thing for the Wolverines in 2023, it would be a return to the College Football Playoff. Making it to the playoff means Michigan has won at least 11 games on the year, and that means they still have a chance to get over their last standing hurdle in recent years and make it to the most important college football game of the year: the national championship!

Which player from last year’s team are you most going to miss this season?

Adam: There were a lot of good players who left, but to me this is easy: Jake Moody. It was so nice to rely on the best kicker in the country for every field goal and extra point attempt. I miss him already.

Bill: Another tough one. Certainly will miss Mazi Smith and Ronnie Bell and Mike Morris. However, my final answer is Jake Moody.

Brandon: After watching some NFL preseason football, I’m going to miss San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell. He’s been jumping off of the screen, as his skillset was perfect for Michigan. He was a good blocking receiver with advanced hands and a keen eye for the ball.

Bridget: Jake Moody. It was such a privilege to know that when we inevitably choked in the red zone, or got within the 40-yard line, we at least had a guaranteed 3 points.

Dave: This team returns so many players from last year, so this is hard to answer. But I’m going to say Jake Moody. If we find ourselves in a last-minute field goal situation (like we did against Illinois last year) I definitely won’t have the same level of confidence as we did with Moody kicking the ball.

Eric: I would say Mazi Smith. He was such a disruptive force for opposing teams.

Jean: I am going to miss Jake Moody. He was an integral part of the team.

Jeff: Jake Moody. I’ve been talking with my wife for well over a month trying to figure out why nobody has even mentioned the absence of Moody on the team after he got drafted this offseason. I think there have been times over the last couple seasons where Michigan has relied on Moody to be able to make a field goal from wherever they needed and there always seems to be a game or two where he was the difference between winning and losing. Since conference titles (let alone playoff appearances) can be determined by a single game, not having a reliable kicker after being spoiled by Moody’s excellence for the last few years might come back to bite Michigan at some point this season.

Jeremy: Mazi Smith

Jon: Ronnie Bell. Overall great guy. Certainly rose from adversity from that fateful Penn State drop in 2019, along with his injuries. I really wish we could’ve won him a title last year.

Justin: Ronnie Bell. He always seemed to have great energy and leadership.

Kelly: Mike Morris.

Kristyn: Jake Moody.

Kyle 2: A.J. Henning was one of my favorites to watch. I’ll always remember his opening touching against Ohio State in 2021.

Mike: Ronnie Bell. He was a consistent third-down receiver.

Mitch: Jake Moody, but I think that is the most obvious answer. Jake has been the best kicker in the country for the last two years, and at a position that has been his for as long as I can remember. So, naturally, it’s the most in question to me right now.

Randy: Jake Moody was great, but still just a kicker. Mazi Smith was great but a D-lineman run stopper doesn’t really pop, so I am going with Ronnie Bell.

Ron: Jake Moody. I loved having that guy on our team. Every time we made it to the opponent’s 35-yard line, I felt really good about our chances of stacking points. One game we were not getting in the end zone and my buddy was getting upset, and he said to me, “We’re not got to win the game kicking field goals.” I promptly responded, “We will if we kick enough of them.” Five field goals later, the Michigan State game was out of reach. Same thing when he kicked four against Penn State. Also, I am going to miss saying “right down center street” (a reference to Jake attending Northville High School -- Center Street is the name of the main street in Downtown Northville) every time Jake made a kick.

Spencer: I’m going to be the dark horse here in the player I’m going to miss the most, I hope: Jake Moody. Money Moody, baby. Literally one of my favorites ever, honestly.

Tyler: Ronnie Bell, for the way he played and what he meant to the program. He’s a true Michigan man.

Will: Jake Moody. No more guaranteed points for Michigan as soon as the offense gets inside the 30-yard line, as is has been the last two years. That makes getting into the end zone even more important this year, and not slowing down once in the red zone.

Which game on the schedule worries you the most?

Adam: I’m always worried about Ohio State, but at least we play them at home this year. At State College is worrisome -- it’s never comfortable playing on the road at Penn State, and that game is going to be a big one in regard to how the Big Ten plays out.

Bill: I usually worry about every game. Over the years, I have seen so many great Michigan teams lose to lesser teams who had no business beating us. Somehow, this year feels different. I should probably worry a lot about being on the road vs. Penn State, then I remember that their coach is James Franklin. Crazy things seem to happen a lot in East Lansing, so that could be the one. Ohio State has the most talent, so maybe that’s the game to worry about the most. Mel Tucker doesn’t scare me, and Ryan Day will be overdosing on antimicrobials to keep himself from choking again this year -- so I guess I’ll go with Maryland.

What? Did he just say Maryland? Hear me out: It’s a classic trap game between Penn State and Ohio State. It reminds me of 1986, when a No. 1-ranked Jim Harbaugh team lost to Minnesota the week before playing Ohio State (by the way, that was the one he guaranteed to win in Columbus, and did exactly that).

Brandon: Traveling on the road to Happy Valley is always tough, especially for a night game. I can still picture the Nittany Lions fans jamming to Mo Bamba when Michigan took the field in the ranked matchup ahead of opening kick in 2019.

Bridget: Ohio State. They’re going to want revenge, and it’s going to be impossible to live up to the excitement of the last home game against them.

Courtney: That’s a tough call between Penn State and Ohio State.

Dave: Ohio State is the obvious choice, because winning that game is more than likely the gateway to a Big Ten championship, playoff berth, and shot at a title. Having said that, the answer would be different if the away game at Penn State was a night game whiteout. After going to that game in 2019, I’m confident in saying there is no tougher road atmosphere in college football.

Diane: I’m most nervous about the Ohio State game.

Eric: Always Ohio State.

Haley: Ohio State. This game is always circled on the calendar, and going for the third-straight win is going to be a challenge, even if we’re playing at home. The next one would be Penn State because Happy Valley is never an easy place to play.

Jean: Michigan State concerns me the most, especially since it is in East Lansing and that will be a hostile atmosphere.

Jeff: Ohio State. I was born in 1999 and grew up on the border. Almost my entire life, I have watched Michigan struggle in this rivalry, and for a long time, it was hard to consider what I saw on the field a “rivalry.” Ohio State will be the most difficult game for Michigan, but that doesn’t mean that Michigan State will just give Michigan the game this year, or that going into Happy Valley won’t be a challenge.

Jeremy: Penn State. Although losing to Ohio State this year would be devastating, OSU has an NFL roster and the national audience sees it as more or less a tossup on who is expected to win, and even with a loss, we have a possibility of making the playoff. We are expected to beat Penn State, but they are going to be extremely tough to play in Happy Valley, and they have a great team this year.

Jon: At Penn State.

Justin: Ohio State is always No. 1 on this list for many reasons. Although, special consideration should go to Michigan State. After all, they’ve only got one tunnel in the stadium.

Kelly: Ohio State.

Kristyn: At Michigan State -- I’ve seen too many crazy things happen in that stadium.

Kyle 1: Most worried about Michigan State because it’s on the road.

Kyle 2: Outside of the obvious Ohio State and Penn State games, Maryland is a scary team and is in an absolutely terrible spot scheduling-wise being on the road and between Penn State and Ohio State. Taulia Tagovailoa is a great quarterback, and that’s dangerous.

Lauren: Michigan State. Even if we’re favored to win, anything can happen in that game.

Mike: Ohio State.

Mitch: Home against Indiana. We can never seem to put together a complete game against Indiana.

Randy: 1. Penn State, 2. Ohio State, 3. MSU.

Ron: Outside “The Game,” which is always worrisome, going to Happy Valley in November is not going to be easy. Win by one and get out of there!

Spencer: I have two games that worry me the most. The Michigan State game is a hostile environment all around. I think Penn State is the hardest game of the year, but James Franklin will not change, and that’s helpful.

Tyler: I don’t know if it worries me the most but I don’t love at Maryland as the second-to-last game. Not that I’m scared of Maryland, but coming off a game at Penn State and having Ohio State next just seems like a tough three-game stretch. We should handle Maryland, and think this team is built to handle a “trap” game, but it reminds me of the Illinois game from last season.

Will: Nov. 11 in Happy Valley against the Nittany Lions. It’ll be a tough road atmosphere during the Stripe Out, and most likely a very cold game for that time of year in Pennsylvania. Most likely looking at either an undefeated matchup or a one-loss Penn State, which makes it even more important as both teams try to finish up the year strong and battle for a Big Ten title berth.

How many games will Michigan win (regular season)?

Adam: 11.

Bill: I have never predicted this before, but I am going to say they win them all. I hope I am right.

Brandon: 12. I expect Michigan to be dominant this season and have the same record as they did in 2022 when they ran the table. Hopefully, this season ends differently than in years past.

Bridget: 12.

Courtney: I’ve got 11 or 12 wins.

Dave: I’ll say 12. With the strength of this roster and the way the schedule sets up, 12 is more than achievable. In my mind, 11 is the floor and anything less than that would be a serious disappointment where a lot of things went wrong.

Diane: Michigan will win 11 games!

Eric: I don’t see them losing this year. Give me 12!

Haley: My hopes are high! All 12!

Jean: 11.

Jeff: I want to say 12 and hope that Michigan can run the board this year, but I know how difficult that is in college football, and especially in the Big Ten East. After growing up watching Michigan constantly lose heartbreaking games, I want to say 11 so I won’t be disappointed if they do drop a game somewhere along the way. But at the end of the day, I really believe that they have the ability, talent, and desire to avenge what they’ve done in the playoffs these last two years -- and that starts by taking care of business in the regular season.

Jeremy: 11.

Jon: 12 (plus 3).

Justin: 12.

Kelly: 12.

Kristyn: 12!

Kyle 1: 11 or 12 games.

Kyle 2: 12.

Lauren: 11.

Mike: 12.

Mitch: As much as I want another 12-0 season, I don’t think it will happen. I think there will be one game that is close and it doesn’t favor us. So I’ll say 11 wins.

Randy: 11. Undefeated, especially back-to-back, is tough. I’ll say Michigan loses at Penn State and wins the rest.

Ron: With all the power teams on our schedule starting new quarterbacks this season -- including Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan State -- while Michigan brings back a plethora of starters, including J.J., I am going to go with 12 wins.

Spencer: I’m thinking 11-1 with that loss either being Michigan State or Penn State -- two very tough road games.

Theresa: 12.

Tyler: 12-0.

Will: 11.

Will Michigan make the playoff again?

Adam: Yes.

Bill: YES!!!!!

Brandon: Yes. I’m expecting Michigan to play for all the marbles on Jan. 9, 2024. This is their most talented team in all three phases. Once they overcome their coaching adversity, they should cruise to the CFP.

Bridget: Hail yes!

Courtney: I’m hopeful, yeah.

Dave: Yes. Not to get too hyperbolic, but this team has a shot at being Michigan’s best ever (at least in the modern era).

Diane: Yes, they will make it to the playoff!

Eric: YUP.

Haley: Yes!

Jean: Yes, we will be in the playoff!

Jeff: I’ve been refreshing the site every day, waiting for Big Ten Championship Game tickets to go on sale. If I think Michigan is going to win the East, then I’d better believe it will win the Big Ten and go back to the playoff.

Jeremy: Yes. This year is the year!

Jon: Yes. But this is a perfect year for Michigan to fail... I’m not allowed to have nice things.

Justin: Yes.

Kelly: Yes, and finally win a game in the playoff.

Kristyn: I really hope so!

Kyle 1: Kyle didn’t answer this one, but since he predicted 11 or 12 wins, I think that’s a yes.

Kyle 2: Yes. I would love for a trip out to Pasadena.

Lauren: Yes!

Mike: Yes, but they really need to win the semifinal.

Mitch: Yes, I do think Michigan makes the playoff again.

Randy: Yes!!!

Ron: Yes. The Big Ten powers are not the only ones that have to start new quarterbacks -- so do the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson (although Cade Klubnik played some as freshman and did well in their bowl game, he is still only a sophomore). Having said that, I think even if Michigan were to stumble once, it would make the playoff, especially if all the top teams starting new quarterbacks lose a game or two. Although USC has arguably the best quarterback in the country, it still needs to improve on defense or it could easily get tripped up once or twice against teams looking to give them an unpleasant send off on their way to the Big Ten.

Spencer: With my prediction (11-1) I can’t see them not being in the playoff -- and, hopefully, taking that next step and at least making it to the natty.

Theresa: Yes.

Tyler: Yessir! 13-0, No. 2 seed. I’ve got No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 USC, and a tossup between Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU for No. 4. Michigan vs. Georgia in the natty and we bring it home thanks to the “Beat Georgia” drill. Go Blue!

Will: Yes. Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1.

