Buy books to support scholarships for women at this Ann Arbor book sale

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill up your bookshelf and help young women fund their education this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the annual used book sale by the Ann Arbor branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Community members can stop by the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus, at 4800 E. Huron River Dr, to browse.

AAUW-Ann Arbor has run the sale for 69 years and uses the funds to give scholarships to women attending the University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, and Washtenaw Community College. Some of the funding also goes to national scholarships, officials said.

The first used book sale in 1953 netted an annual amount of $435. That has grown exponentially to more than $30,000, with awards from 2003-2021 totaling $452,150, according to the event’s website.

Here are the details:

Friday, Sept. 8:

Early Buyers & Dealers Sale: 8-10 a.m.: $15 admission

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: free admission

Saturday, Sept 9:

Half-off Saturday

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.: free admission

Sunday, Sept 10:

Grocery Bag Sale: $8 for one bag, $15 for two bags

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: free admission

Learn more about the sale here.