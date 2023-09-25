MDOT to start repairs on Liberty Road overpass in Ann Arbor

EB I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after truck crashes into overpass

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Construction crews will begin work on the Liberty Road overpass across I-94 on Monday to reinforce repairs done in March.

The overpass was damaged when a semi-truck struck it in March leading to structural issues. Eastbound lanes were closed for several days while emergency repairs were done.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said drivers should anticipate overnight lane closures and shoulder closures on I-94 near Liberty Road.

Crew will detour Liberty Road traffic onto Wagner Road, Jackson Road and West Stadium Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

More closure to complete construction will happen in the fall but dates have not been announced.

Work is expected to be completed by December.