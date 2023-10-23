Get help clearing sidewalks through Ann Arbor’s SnowMatch program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Winter is coming, and that means shoveling snow and ice from sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

Get matched with another Ann Arborite willing to help through the City of Ann Arbor’s Snow Match program.

The initiative pairs residents and volunteers who can help with nearby snow removal. It aims to make sidewalks safer for community members and reduce any stress that comes with freezes and snowfall, officials said.

There are criteria for those who sign up as needing assistance.

Recipients need to be:

city residents who are at least age 55 or who self-identify as having a disability

not have local resources for snow removal, such as a hired service, nearby family or friends, or helpful neighbors

Sign-up for services starts Sunday, Oct. 29.

It tries to make pairs that are within a 10-minute walk of each other.

Volunteers must be at least age 18; are willing to shovel snow on sidewalks, porches and walkways; and can likely provide help within 24 hours of snowfalls.

Learn more at the city’s Snow Match website.