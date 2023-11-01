More than 600 girls explore STEM fields during Digital Divas conference in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Friday, more than 600 middle and high school girls will get hands-on experiences with drones, coding, semiconductors, nursing and electrical engineering during the annual Digital Divas conference.

A series of workshops from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will introduce conference participants to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries.

“Hundreds of young girls eagerly anticipate the Digital Divas conference each year because of the hands-on and networking components,” said Digital Divas program director Bia Hamed. “A critical goal of this program is to promote STEM careers to young girls, which is essential in today’s workforce and preparing them to succeed in their future roles.”

Held at the Eastern Michigan University Student Center Ballroom at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti, the event will focus on the semiconductor industry, and have a free workshop for teachers on how to showcase job resources and workforce preparation opportunities.

Looking for more Ann Arbor area news? Sign up for A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Click Me!

Digital Divas started at EMU in 2010 and aims to destroy industry barriers and gender stereotypes. It introduces girls to STEM careers, recruits them into STEM fields, offers educational programs and mentorship, and teach ethical and safe online and technology behaviors.

Digital Divas, founded at Eastern Michigan University, has continually expanded its mission, offering innovative programs designed to empower the next generation of STEM leaders. These programs include conferences, summer camps, mentoring opportunities and interview series, all centered on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for exploration.

Learn more about the organization here.