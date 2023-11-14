Man charged with obstruction and assault after shooting gun near Ann Arbor hotel

Guns found in a room at the Red Roof Plus+ on Plymouth Road.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 49-year-old man was arraigned at the 14A District Court on Sunday after discharging a gun into the air at the Red Roof Plus+ on Plymouth Road.

Police officials said Kirt Van Voorst fired into the air while in the hotel’s parking lot on Friday, Nov. 10. No one was injured and the incident was caught on camera.

Van Voorst was arrested at the scene and taken to Washtenaw County Jail. Police found the discharged firearm and another gun at the hotel.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, discharge of a firearm in or at a building, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting/obstructing a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

Van Voorst’s bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.