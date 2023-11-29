26º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Michigan moves up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings after win over Ohio State

Wolverines beat Ohio State for 3rd-straight year

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, Football, College Football
Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Ezra Shaw, 2023 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich.Michigan football moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings after a third-straight victory over Ohio State.

The Wolverines polished off another undefeated regular season Saturday with a 30-24 win over the now-Now. 6 Buckeyes. That, paired with a road win over No. 10 Penn State, gives Michigan one of the best resumes in the sport.

The CFP committee often references “wins over teams with winning records” in its evaluation, and the Wolverines have five such wins: Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, UNLV, and Bowling Green.

Michigan will head to Indianapolis on Saturday to battle Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. A win would guarantee another trip to the playoff -- either as the No. 1 seed if Georgia loses to Alabama, or the No. 2 seed for the third year in a row.

Iowa has the top-ranked defense in the nation, according to SP+, but the No. 124 offense (out of 133 teams).

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings thanks largely to a pair of wins that stack up well with Michigan’s: No. 9 Missouri and No. 11 Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have an additional pair of wins over teams with winning records: Tennessee and Kentucky.

Washington and Florida State round out the remaining undefeated Power Five teams.

Washington has ranked wins over No. 5 Oregon, No. 15 Arizona, and No. 20 Oregon State, in addition to three others with winning records: Utah, USC, and Boise State.

Florida State has knocked off two ranked teams in No. 13 LSU and No. 23 Clemson, as well as Duke and Miami.

Here’s the full top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Washington
  4. Florida State
  5. Oregon
  6. Ohio State
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Missouri
  10. Penn State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Oklahoma
  13. LSU
  14. Louisville
  15. Arizona
  16. Iowa
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. N.C. State
  20. Oregon State
  21. Tennessee
  22. Tulane
  23. Clemson
  24. Liberty
  25. Kansas State

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email