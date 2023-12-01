Speeding semi truck crash closes both sides of I-94 in Ann Arbor

A semi truck crash closed all lanes of I-94 in Ann Arbor for about two hours on Dec. 1, 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Both west and eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed in Ann Arbor after a semi truck crash caused collisions on both sides of the freeway, Friday, Dec. 1.

According to authorities, a westbound semi truck struck the median near Jackson Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. The force of the collision caused the front axle and hood of the cab to get ripped off and thrown into the eastbound lanes. Multiple vehicles, including a Washtenaw County Road Commission vehicle, were struck by the debris.

The median was significantly damaged.

No major injuries were reported and no one required hospitalization.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said the crash was caused by the semi truck driving too fast for the rainy conditions.

The area opened to normal traffic at about 10:30 a.m.

A semi truck crash closed all lanes of I-94 in Ann Arbor for about two hours on Dec. 1, 2023. (WDIV)