A4 Fall Photo Challenge 2023: The Winners

"Trees have mutated in to giant flowers" by Prashant Kumar.

ANN ARBOR, Mich – Fall may be one of the best seasons in Ann Arbor, and these photos prove it.

Last month, I challenged readers to show our team their best autumnal shots of the city and surrounding areas.

A record number of photos were submitted, which made picking the best very difficult for our A4 team.

After some debate, we finally found 20 that we loved the most.

Check out the winners below:

James and the Giant Leaf Pile by Benjamin Milam (Benjamin Milam)

November Leftovers- Gallup Park/Huron River by Gregory Lechowicz (Gregory Lechowicz)

Milkweed in autumn by Sean Brannon (Sean Brannon)

Fall Saturday Sunrise- Gallup Park, Ann Arbor by Gregory Lechowicz (Gregory Lechowicz)

Autumn's Embrace: M Bridge with Sunset Splendor by X. Sean Liu (X. Sean Liu)

Horseshoe Bend - W Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor by X. Sean Liu (X. Sean Liu)

"Crisp Fall Morning on Ford Lake" by David Brandon (David Brandon)

Cardinal in Autumn by Sean Brannon (Sean Brannon)

Vibrant colors in my neighborhood by Anjali Sharma (Anjali Sharma)

Nature’s Canvas by Greg Croasdill (Greg Croasdill)

The Walk Home from School - West Ann Arbor by Tara Start (Tara Start)

Northwood dressed up for Fall by Lilian Kourti (Lilian Kourti)

Gentle visitor by Doris Noblin (Doris Noblin)

Where's Waldo? In Eberwhite Woods by Renee Saulter (Renee Saulter)

Golden hour; Gallup Park by Dee Dorsey (Dee Dorsey)

Sunset; Gallup Park by Dee Dorsey (Dee Dorsey)

Ypsilanti by Smitha Ramani (Smitha Ramani)

Dexter Huron Metro Park by Bhumsoo Kim (Bhumsoo Kim)