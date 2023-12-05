36º
Attempted U-turn on I-94 causes semi truck rollover crash near Chelsea

No major injuries reported

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sylvan Township, Washtenaw County, Chelsea
Michigan State Police investigated a collision on I-94 near Sylvan Township on Dec. 5, 2023. (WDIV)

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday, Dec. 5, after a crash on I-94 involving a semi truck.

According to authorities, a 92-year-old man was driving a silver Cadillac westbound on I-94 near Chelsea when they attempted to make a U-turn on the freeway at about 8 a.m. They were struck by an eastbound semi truck, which then left the roadway, rolled over and came to a stop upside down.

The semi truck was transporting about 70,000 car batteries. Police said the collision did not damage the batteries.

The drivers of both vehicles experienced minor injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for cleanup, but has since reopened to normal traffic.

