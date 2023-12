ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, Ann Arbor firefighters put out a car fire in the downtown area.

Crews from shift 2, Engine 1-2, Rescue 1-1, and Battalion Chief 1-1 responded to the incident on North Ingall Street, just north of East Huron Street at 3:58 p.m.

Ann Arbor Fire Department officials shared on Facebook that the fire was caused by a mechanical issue in the car’s engine.

No one was injured.

Watch video of firefighters putting out the fire below: