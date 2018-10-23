Do you know what Michigan Senate and House districts you live in?

DETROIT – The Michigan Primary Election is March 10.

If you are planning to head to the poll that day, make sure you know a little bit about your state House and Senate district.

Specifically, you should know what district you live in. The following two maps show the districts.

Here is the Michigan state Senate districts map (click here to view a larger version):

Michigan state Senate districts (WDIV)

Here is the Michigan state House districts map (click here to view a larger version):

Michigan state House districts (WDIV)

If you're still having trouble figuring out how to identify what districts you live in, the state of Michigan offers an interactive map system where you can put in your address and it will show you your district.

Find that interactive district locator system here (click here).

Meanwhile, for full coverage of the 2020 Michigan Elections, including where results will be compiled, go here.