Elizabeth Warren to join striking UAW members Sunday in Metro Detroit solidarity protest

DETROIT - It has now been more than six days since United Auto Workers members all across the country walked off the job at General Motors plants and went on strike demanding a fair contract.

As we come closer to the second week of the strike, things seem to be moving forward in negotiations between General Motors and UAW.

Sources tell Local 4 "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and General Motors.

It comes ahead of Sunday's "day of solidarity," when all members are urged by the union to hit the picket lines.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is expected to join UAW members in protesting Sunday to express solidarity with them.

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties have been underway all week, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.

Meanwhile, about 1,200 Canadian auto workers have been laid off due to parts shortages.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

