UAW members set to consider tentative agreement with GM this weekend

DETROIT - This weekend is crucial in determining the fate of the 49,000 United Auto Workers members who have been on strike for more than a month.
Union heads from all over the country decided a deal with General Motors was good enough yesterday to put it to a vote. Tomorrow the rank and file will begin to get their say.
"It's just a wait and see," picket captain of Local 22 John Hatline said. "There's going to be a lot of questions, I'm sure."
This is the union's first strike since 2007 and the longest against GM in nearly half a century. Around 46,000 workers walked off the job, costing GM nearly half a billion dollars a week.
Read more:
- UAW sends deal to membership vote; what comes next?
- UAW member ratification meetings begin Saturday, ballots expected to be turned in by Oct. 25
- UAW-GM strike: Following updates ahead of ratification meetings
- UAW sends deal to membership after tense vote
- UAW sends tentative contract with GM to membership for ratification vote
- UAW-GM strike: What we're learning about the tentative agreement
- UAW-GM strike: Union leaders meet to review tentative agreement
- Deal to end GM strike won't save Lordstown plant
More coverage:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.