UAW members set to consider tentative agreement with GM this weekend

DETROIT - This weekend is crucial in determining the fate of the 49,000 United Auto Workers members who have been on strike for more than a month.

Union heads from all over the country decided a deal with General Motors was good enough yesterday to put it to a vote. Tomorrow the rank and file will begin to get their say.

"It's just a wait and see," picket captain of Local 22 John Hatline said. "There's going to be a lot of questions, I'm sure."

This is the union's first strike since 2007 and the longest against GM in nearly half a century. Around 46,000 workers walked off the job, costing GM nearly half a billion dollars a week.

