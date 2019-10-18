UAW-GM strike: Following updates ahead of ratification meetings

DETROIT - Ratification meetings will begin Saturday after United Automobile Workers leaders approved a tentative agreement Thursday.

READ: UAW sends tentative contract with GM to membership for ratification vote

The agreement now heads to the workers, who will vote on the measure. The ballots are due by Oct. 25.

The strike will continue during the voting process.

A summary of the tentative agreement can be found on the UAW's official website here.

Read more:

UAW Mack Truck member strike

The United Automobile Workers Mack Truck members went on strike at 11:59 p.m. Saturday for better pay, benefits and job protections.

According to the union, 3,600 Mack Truck workers in three states -- Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania -- are on strike. Read more here: UAW Mack Truck members in three states on strike

On Saturday, the union announced striking GM workers will get an additional $25 a week and can now work part-time during the strike.

The UAW International Executive Board voted Saturday to increase the strike pay to $275, effective Sunday. The strike pay was set to increase Jan. 1, 2020.

The national strike against GM began on Sept. 15 and, by the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work. The strike has resulted in the shutting down of 33 manufacturing plants and 22 part distribution facilities nationwide.

More UAW-GM strike coverage:

Follow updates here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.