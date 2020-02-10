34ºF

2 Metro Detroit malls included in $3.6B deal between Simon Property, Taubman

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Mich.
Two Metro Detroit malls are included in a list of malls that are part of a $3.6 billion deal between The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi are both on the list:

  • Beverly Center - Los Angeles, California
  • Cherry Creek Shopping Center - Denver, Colorado
  • City Creek Center - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Country Club Plaza - Kansas City, Missouri
  • Dolphin Mall - Miami, Florida
  • Fair Oaks Mall - Fairfax, Virginia
  • Great Lakes Crossing Outlets - Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • International Market Place - Waikiki, Hawaii
  • International Plaza - Tampa, Florida
  • Stamford Town Center - Stamford, Connecticut
  • Sunvalley Shopping Center - Concord, California
  • The Gardens Mall - Palm Beach Gardens
  • The Gardens on El Paseo - Palm Desert, California
  • The Mall at Green Hills - Nashville, Tennessee
  • The Mall at Millenia - Orlando, Florida
  • The Mall at Short Hills - Short Hills, New Jersey
  • The Mall at University Town Center - Sarasota, Florida
  • The Mall of San Juan - San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place - Charleston, South Carolina
  • Twelve Oaks Mall - Novi, Michigan
  • Waterside Shops - Naples, Florida
  • Westfarms - West Hartford, Connecticut

The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty announced Monday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Simon will acquire an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership.

