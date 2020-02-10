2 Metro Detroit malls included in $3.6B deal between Simon Property, Taubman
Two Metro Detroit malls are included in a list of malls that are part of a $3.6 billion deal between The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty.
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi are both on the list:
- Beverly Center - Los Angeles, California
- Cherry Creek Shopping Center - Denver, Colorado
- City Creek Center - Salt Lake City, Utah
- Country Club Plaza - Kansas City, Missouri
- Dolphin Mall - Miami, Florida
- Fair Oaks Mall - Fairfax, Virginia
- Great Lakes Crossing Outlets - Auburn Hills, Michigan
- International Market Place - Waikiki, Hawaii
- International Plaza - Tampa, Florida
- Stamford Town Center - Stamford, Connecticut
- Sunvalley Shopping Center - Concord, California
- The Gardens Mall - Palm Beach Gardens
- The Gardens on El Paseo - Palm Desert, California
- The Mall at Green Hills - Nashville, Tennessee
- The Mall at Millenia - Orlando, Florida
- The Mall at Short Hills - Short Hills, New Jersey
- The Mall at University Town Center - Sarasota, Florida
- The Mall of San Juan - San Juan, Puerto Rico
- The Shops at Belmond Charleston Place - Charleston, South Carolina
- Twelve Oaks Mall - Novi, Michigan
- Waterside Shops - Naples, Florida
- Westfarms - West Hartford, Connecticut
The Simon Property Group and Taubman Realty announced Monday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Simon will acquire an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership.
