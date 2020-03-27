President Trump issues order in effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.

Trump said negotiations with General Motors had been productive, “but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course.”

Trump said “GM was wasting time” and said his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.

Experts say the U.S. is hundreds of thousands of breathing machines short of what it likely will need to treat a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 patients. New York, Michigan, Louisiana and the state of Washington have been singled out as virus hot spots in the U.S.

Previously, General Motors announced a partnership with Ventec Life Systems and said it will begin delivering critical care ventilators in April and produce more than 10,000 a month.

The critical care ventilators will be produced at GM’s Kokomo facility. GM says retooling is already underway.

Hospitals around the nation are experiencing a shortage of ventilators amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The medical equipment is essential to making sure all patients with the virus receive adequate medical care and survive.

