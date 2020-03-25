Henry Ford Health System: 282 COVID-19 patients being treated at 5 Michigan hospitals

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System announced as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, it has 282 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients being treated at five of its Michigan hospitals.

The hospital provided an update to how many patients are currently hospitalized, along with how many people have tested positive at these locations.

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) -- 139 patients hospitalized of 238 who tested positive

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital -- 53 patients hospitalized of 104 who tested positive

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital -- 50 patients hospitalized of 79 who tested positive

Henry Ford Wyandotte -- 33 patients hospitalized of 34 who tested positive

Henry Ford Allegiance Health (Jackson) -- 7 patients hospitalized of 7 who tested positive

You can call the patient hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at: 313-874-1055.

Henry Ford Health said in-house testing is being prioritized for patients who are currently hospitalized, Emergency Department patients who are being admitted and Henry Ford Health care workers. Results are turned around within 24 hours, though it could be up to 48 hours due to increased demand, the hospital system said.

Tests performed on outpatients and those screened at Henry Ford drive-through/triage locations are sent to an outside lab for processing. Those results are anticipated in about 4-5 days.

Henry Ford Health System offered these facts about its facilities:

Total ICU beds: 360.

Negative pressure isolation rooms: About 150.

Beds: Henry Ford Hospital, 877; Henry Ford Allegiance, 475; Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 361; Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 401; Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 191.

Total number of team members, more than: 31,600

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 2,295 state-reported cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, and 43 people have died.