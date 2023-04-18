Russian court to hear jailed US reporter's appeal

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated his call for Russia to immediately release Gershkovich on Wednesday at NATO headquarters following two days of talks among the alliance's foreign ministers. Russia accuses Gershkovich of espionage, a claim Americans deny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW – A Russian court on Tuesday is scheduled to hear a defense appeal of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest on espionage charges, which he and the U.S. government strenuously deny.

Gershkovich, 31, is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying. Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Gershkovich, his employer and the U. S. government all deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

The Moscow City Court is set to consider a defense appeal of his arrest on Tuesday.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past investigations into espionage cases took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.

He is held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times.

The U.S. has pressed Moscow to grant consular access to Gershkovich. On Monday, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she visited Gershkovich in prison for the first time since his detention. Tracy said on Twitter that “he is in good health and remains strong,” reiterating a U.S. call for his immediate release.

President Joe Biden spoke to Greshkovich’s parents last week and again condemned his detention.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” he said.

Last week, the U.S. government declared Gershkovich as “ wrongfully detained,” a designation that means that a particular State Department office takes the lead on seeking his release.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, which his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

During the Griner case, the Kremlin repeatedly urged the United States to use a “special channel” between the countries' security agencies to work on a potential prisoner swap, saying such private communications were the only appropriate means for a resolution.