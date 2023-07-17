China's economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter, lower than expected as momentum slows

Visitors look at excavated figures on display at the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses of Emperor Qin Shihuang in Xi'an in northwestern China's Shaanxi Province, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING – China’s economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter of the year after near-stagnant growth a year earlier, missing analyst expectations even as momentum is expected to weaken in the coming quarters.

The 6.3% growth in China’s gross domestic product from April to June compared to the same period in 2022 was the fastest in the past year, and outpaced the 4.5% growth in the previous quarter, according to government data released Monday.

The GDP in the second quarter was up 0.8% compared to the first three months of the year.

The surge in growth is largely due to China’s GDP growing just 0.4% a year ago, amid strict lockdowns in cities like Shanghai during China's worst COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic.

Analysts had forecasted growth for the quarter ended June to exceed 7%.

China’s GDP in the first quarter beat expectations and grew by 4.5%, as consumers flocked to shopping malls and restaurants after nearly three years of “zero-COVID” restrictions were removed at the end of 2022.

But analysts expect the growth to slow, amid a 12.4% slump in exports in the second quarter.