PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Manga Lighting is looking to hire more than 100 production associates at its Plymouth Township facility.

The company’s Autosystems facility is located at 46600 Port Street.

Candidates will have a starting pay rate of $16 per hour, with the opportunity to make up to $19.85 per hour, the company announced. New hires receive day-one benefits that include medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, 401K and profit sharing, according to the company.

Candidates can click here to apply.