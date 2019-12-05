Metro Detroit nonprofit experiencing shortage of winter clothing needs donations

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac-based nonprofit is experiencing a shortage of winter clothing and needs donations to help homeless people in Metro Detroit.

Grace Centers of Hope is asking for donations of gently used winter clothing, such as coats, hats, scarves and gloves. The clothing will be distributed to homeless people, and any remaining items will go to one of the nonprofit’s four thrift stores.

Donations can be dropped off to Grace Centers of Hope at 35 E. Huron Street in Pontiac or one of the thrift stores listed below. To schedule a large donation pickup, call 855-435-7424.

Thrift shop locations: