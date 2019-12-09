46ºF

Rhonda’s Brag Book: Gavin Palm

He’s a straight-A honors student

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

HOLLY. Mich. – We went to Holly High School to surprise Gavin Palm, a ninth-grade honors student, for his outstanding academics and leadership skills.

Gavin created a battle of the bands fundraiser for a teacher who had cancer last year.

Gavin, who maintains straight As, aspires to become a pilot someday. He’s already in flight classes and researching colleges.

Watch Gavin’s Brag Book surprise above.

