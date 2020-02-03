How to submit a Sunshine Award to Local 4
Have your birthday or anniversary announced on Local 4 News Today
With the Sunshine Awards, you could be featured on TV on Local 4 News Today (4:30 to 7:00 a.m.). It’s always nice to surprise someone special or submit your own name and watch to see if it’s announced.
If there’s a birthday or anniversary you’d like announced on Local 4 News Today, here’s how to submit it:
On ClickOnDetroit.com under the category “Features” go to “Sunshine Awards.” Or, you can just CLICK HERE. Make sure to fill out the form and click the submit button.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.