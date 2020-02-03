46ºF

How to submit a Sunshine Award to Local 4

Have your birthday or anniversary announced on Local 4 News Today

Tags: Sunshine Awards, Anniversary, Birthday, Local 4 News Today, TV, Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Kim DeGiulio, Brandon Roux
Sunshine Awards - Submit to Local 4 News Today
With the Sunshine Awards, you could be featured on TV on Local 4 News Today (4:30 to 7:00 a.m.). It’s always nice to surprise someone special or submit your own name and watch to see if it’s announced.

If there’s a birthday or anniversary you’d like announced on Local 4 News Today, here’s how to submit it:

On ClickOnDetroit.com under the category “Features” go to “Sunshine Awards.” Or, you can just CLICK HERE. Make sure to fill out the form and click the submit button.

