Must-watch: Kim DeGiulio takes icy plunge at Winter Blast in Detroit

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio is not known as a “cold weather fan.”

But she took a cannonball jump into ice-cold water on Friday morning. Then she finished her live shot and toss back to the studio.

You have to see this -- watch above.

It’s in the name of charity for this year’s Winter Blast in Downtown Detroit.

Brandon Roux did it back in 2018 -- watch here:

Read more: Here’s a peek at what’s going on for Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend this year!