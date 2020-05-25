‘Feels good to do our part’ -- Volunteers partner with Michigan restaurants to feed frontline workers

DETROIT – From Detroit to Flint and everywhere in between, volunteers with Frontline Foods are working with local restaurants to give them business and feed hospital workers.

Frontline Foods is a nonprofit with chapters across the country, including southeast Michigan. It gives restaurants business feeding frontline workers.

Fernando Prieto and Bonnie Van Megroet started the local chapter.

“It feels good to be able to do our part,” Prieto said.

“We've heard stories of them being able to start hiring employees back, which is really exciting,” Van Megroet said about giving restaurants the business to feed hospital workers.

Several local restaurants including Stackers Deli, Bobcat Bonnies, and Olga’s Kitchen.

Food deliveries going to many locations including Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak and Ascension Providence Southfield. The southeast Michigan chapter of Frontline Foods is about to cross the milestone of 10,000 meals served during this pandemic.

For a full list of restaurants involved and frontline workers served, click here.

“It's been incredible for some reason this this simple concept of paying restaurants to feed frontline workers has gotten, and everybody is wants to get involved and help out and donate to the cause,” Prieto said.

Frontline Foods works with the nonprofit World Central Kitchen and it's going strong.

“I think as long as the money keeps coming in as long as people continue to be passionate about the cause. we're here to, you know, facilitate those orders and keep supporting our frontline heroes and local restaurants,” Bonnie Van Megroet Said.

As the pandemic continues, Frontline Foods is turning its focus on where the need is greatest. Prieto said they will expand and look to help people who have lost jobs and are having a hard time feeding their families.

To volunteer or donate, click here.