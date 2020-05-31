45ºF

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit with Archbishop Vigneron

Streaming begins at 9 a.m.

Archdiocese of Detroit Mass on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast a private (closed-door) Mass celebrated by Archbishop Vigneron from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Sundays.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below and on the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Facebook page.

Watch live below at 9 a.m.

