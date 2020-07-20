Country Time to send stimulus checks to children who can’t run lemonade stands during pandemic

DETROIT – Country Time is preparing to send stimulus checks to children who can’t run their lemonade stands this summer because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company has created the “Littlest Bailout Relief Fund” to put “a little juice back into the economy.”

Parents of children 14 or younger can apply through Aug. 12 on CountryTimebailout.com for a chance to win $100 in the form of a pre-paid Visa gift card.

There’s also a commemorative check.

Each household is limited to one entry, and 1,000 winners will be chosen at random, the company said.