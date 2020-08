DETROIT – A coronavirus (COVID-19) survivor who spent 73 days on a ventilator at a Detroit hospital finally got to head home Friday.

Anne Duke and her family said they never gave up hope as she fought the virus.

On Friday morning, she was released from the Rehabilitation Institute Of Michigan in Detroit.

