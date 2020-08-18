Read-A-Thon fundraiser helps Michigan schools raise money through reading

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced many Michigan schools to find new ways to fundraise.

COVID-19 has shut down many traditional fundraising options, such as bake sales or going door-to-door to sell everything from coupon books to pizza dough.

Elementary and middle schools depend on fundraising projects to support many activities throughout the school year.

Many schools are now using Read-A-Thon, an online project raising money with books.

“We are helping schools monetize something their students are hopefully already doing: reading,” said Howard Gottlieb, the founder of Read-A-Thon.

