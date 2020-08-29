Metro Detroit woman turns passion for interior design into successful business

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Regina Donald, with Trans-Style Interiors, LLC, formed her unique style early on. From her childhood bedroom to her first apartment, she turned her passion for interior design into a successful West Bloomfield Township business.

“I believe that every home should be a place of peace,” Donald said.

Building Trans-Style Interiors into a powerhouse hasn’t been easy.

kind of like you got to get in here and swim on your own.”

Once Donald got her foot int he door, she notice Black men designers were getting more business than Black women. She wanted to change that and started networking with other interior designers who were Black women.

“We would just put our heads together and say, ’Hey, how are we going? What are we going to do this week? How are we going to market ourselves so that we can that so that we can get all kinds of clients?’” Donald said.

Donald’s clients live all over the country. Robert and Beverly Allen have worked with Donald for years. She decorated their Metro Detroit home, as well as their home in Las Vegas.

“She creates a space that is very personal to you,” Beverly Allen said. “She works with you to design a workspace that blows with your own sense of style.”

Donald wants to make sure the next generation of Black interior designers reach new heights.

“We have got to bring our young brothers and sisters up with us,” Donald said. “I just believe in community. That’s just the best part of my life.”

More information on Trans-Style Interiors, LLC can be found on its official Facebook page here.