Lapeer boy sells art to raise money for animal shelter

A boy in Lapeer came up with a fun idea to help raise money for the local animal shelter.
See his amazing story above.
Here are ways you can help:
- PayPal to Everyusernamewastaken@email.com
- Zelle to palmtreeauto@hotmail.com
- Justin Jones c/o Paradise Animal Rescue 2266 N Lapeer Rd Lapeer, MI 48446
- Checks can be made directly to Paradise Animal Rescue with Justin’s name in memo.
- People can also email directly to palmtreeauto@hotmail.com
- Also go to www.parpets.org and click the donate button -- all major credit cards accepted. If you see a comment area when donating, put Justin Jones in the comments.