Plant boutique debuts with two-day pop up in Ferndale this weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. – If you’ve jumped on the plant bandwagon during the coronavirus pandemic, this is the pop up for you.

Soil & Trouble, a customizable plant boutique, will make its debut this weekend in Ferndale with a two-day pop up event at Ace High.

It will be the first series of pop-ups for the business, which aims at helping you become a better plant parent. Soil & Trouble offers a ‘design your own’ experience where guests choose from a variety of plants and pots, combined with a care guide to help you keep the thing alive.

There will be a wide variety from low-to-high maintenance plants including Monsteras, Fiddle Leaf Fig and Crotons, along with assorted cacti and succulents ranging from $5 to $80. Guests can also pick their perfect pot in a variety of shapes and designs ranging from $5 to $50. The boutique will also feature locals including Ace High Co. grooming products and art scattered amongst the plants by Sarah Alcodray.

“A lot of us have struggled during these unprecedented times, feeling like we’re stuck uselessly existing,” said Owner Janelle Hamood. “Those who don’t have children, pets, or families at home, need something to care for and look after. House plants need love and affection from those who have a lot to give.”

To do this, customers had to craft their own perfect plant and learn to sustain it, she says.

“This isn’t your average pick-a-plant experience,” Hamood said. “At Soil & Trouble, our experts have crafted a unique eye-catching showcase.”

When and where: Open from noon - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 & Sunday, Oct. 18, Soil & Trouble will take over Ace High, which produces handcrafted grooming goods, located at 22016 Woodward Ave., Ferndale.

The store follows social distancing measures and requires the use of masks for associates and customers.