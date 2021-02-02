Redford Township Library reopens for in-person browsing

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Redford Township Library has reopened for limited in-person browsing after being closed due to COVID-19.

The library’s next stage of reopening began Tuesday (Feb. 2). Study spaces and meeting rooms have not yet reopened.

Browsing hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8:39 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors are asked to keep their browsing time to 30 minutes, at most.

What’s available

Computers are available on the first floor for a maximum of 90 minutes per day, but the computer room will be limited to 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. Reservations are not required.

Curbside pickup and the Friends of the Library Mini self-service bookstore on the first floor are still available.

Ad

Visitors can still use the copier, scanner, printers and Fax-24 machine.

What’s still unavailable

Meeting rooms, study rooms, the cafe and patron seating are still unavailable at the library.

There are no toys, play structures or computers open in the youth area.

Books should be returned on the way into the library. The indoor book drop is not available.

Residents are asked not to go to the library if they don’t feel well. Any visitors should wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth at all times, as well as maintain six feet of distance.

Visitors shouldn’t linger. They’re asked to quickly gather items and leave the building.

No food or drink should be brought to the library.

What to expect

Here’s what the library is promising:

Service delivered from six feet away.

Protective screens at all service points.

Staff wearing masks, or masks and shields, at all times.

A building that is cleaned and sanitized each day.

Hand sanitizer.

Markings to help visitors stay a safe distance from others.

An updated HVAC system with new MERV-13 filters and an increased fresh air mix.

“We are very happy to welcome you back to our building,” the library announced in a release. “Your cooperation with our policies and staff will help us continue to provide and expand in-person services.