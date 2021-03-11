Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partners with Meijer to offer COVID vaccinations

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS partnered with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the 50+ group.

It’s the first large-scale vaccination effort in Dearborn.

Residents received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday at a pop-up clinic in Dearborn.

“I’ve been excited about getting it. I was very fortunate that my category came up,” said Edith Mulcahy. “I feel that it’s the responsible thing to do not only for my health, my personal health, but for my community and for the people that I love.”

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered April 1.

