Dearborn nonprofit to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for 50+ phase

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn nonprofit ACCESS is partnering with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents in the 50+ group starting March 11.

Starting Monday (March 8), any Michigan residents age 50 and up with pre-existing medical conditions or disabilities will be eligible to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Caregiver family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the U.S., is partnering with Meijer to bring COVID vaccinations to the area starting Thursday, March 11, with second doses administered April 1. More dates will be announced. The vaccination site is in Dearborn.

Registration info:

Patients can register at this time by texting “ACCESS” to 75049 or by the web using the link https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0035.

NOTE: If you are not a current Meijer Pharmacy customer, you will be prompted to create a new profile before registering. Please be aware that registration must be completed by Sunday, March 7th at 4 pm. On Monday, March 8th, all registrants will receive a text message with a link to complete their consent documents and pick an appointment time.

