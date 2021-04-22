Local 4′s Kimberly Gill recognized for coverage on Detroit doctor’s study on prostate cancer in Black community

DETROIT – Local 4 anchor Kimberly Gill was honored Wednesday in the 2021 Heroes of Cancer virtual event for coverage on Dr. Isaac Powell’s study on prostate cancer among Black men.

Gill, along with producer Meaghan St. Pierre, received the Media Award. The event was hosted by the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

A description of the award reads, “The features created an opportunity for Dr. Powell to speak with Al Roker on NBC’s TODAY show, giving Karmanos and Dr. Powell a national spotlight.”

Officials said the event “continues Karmanos Cancer Institute’s rich history of recognizing individuals, corporations and organizations that have distinguished themselves and inspired others in the fight against cancer.”

You can watch the reports below: