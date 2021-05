TAYLOR, Mich. – Lorraine Blanck, the president of Wallside Windows, will be turning 100 years old on May 13.

She was born on May 13, 1921. Her late husband, Martin Blanck, launched the home improvement company in 1944 with a small budget.

In a 2019 blog post, Lorraine Blanck said that seeing what the Taylor company has become over the years makes her proud of her husband and family.

Happy birthday, Lorraine Blanck!