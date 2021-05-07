Meet twin mothers from Metro Detroit who share a special connection

DEARBORN, Mich. – They’re twin sisters who followed the same career path and became mothers at the same time.

Christina and Jennifer Rhee are both doctors who have learned how to balance careers and motherhood.

They grew up in Northville. Now one of the sisters lives in South Lyon and the other lives in Novi, but they’re still just minutes down the street from each other.

They went to college together and then medical school. Later, they became roommates in Chicago while they finished their residencies. Now they both work side-by-side as anesthesiologists at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

They got pregnant and experienced the joys of motherhood at the same time. Both mothers said they have a similar laid-back parenting style. These days, they are enjoying their new hobby -- a lifestyle and fashion blog they started together for fun.

Christina and Jennifer Rhee said there is a “shop our Instagram” link in their Instagram bio with shareable links. If someone shops through those links, they make a commission. Christina Rhee said they donate a majority of the commissions to charity.

