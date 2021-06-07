Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance celebrates Juneteenth with new programs -- event details

The newly launched Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance (MDBBA) is excited to celebrate Juneteenth and its first 100 days of impact throughout the month of June.

Launched in March, MDBBA was conceived during the throes of COVID-19. The group began out of recognition of the unique and specific challenges facing Black business owners. MDBBA seeks to develop programs and advocate for policies that result in profitable and sustainable Black owned businesses that are connected to public and private economic opportunities while building trusted relationships.

The MDDBA will kick off its Juneteenth celebration with the virtual ribbon cutting of its Black business directory, The Hastings Street Index, on June 7 at 2 p.m. The Index will list approximately 800 Black owned businesses in the Metro Detroit area.

Jamon Jordan, Detroit historian, will give a brief history of Hastings St and Black Bottom before a virtual demonstration of the directory will take place.

The Hastings Street Index is sponsored by Comcast, Go Daddy, Goldman Sachs, New Economy Initiative and Walker Miller Energy.

Additionally, the organization will host a Black Business crawl from June 16-21. Participants will be encouraged to visit places virtually or in person from the Hastings Street Index while completing a Black Business Bingo card. Participants are competing for a chance to receive a prize from participating Black businesses.

To close out its Juneteenth celebrations MDBBA will host a “Truth to Power” series where members will engage in virtual dialogue with elected officials from state and local governments. Some of the guests will including Lt. Governor Gilchrist, State Senator Sylvia Santana and more.

To participate in MDBBA’s Juneteenth celebrations individuals must visit mdbba.com to register.

